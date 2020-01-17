Harry Styles and Demi Lovato set to take over Super Bowl with their performances; Details Inside

While Harry Styles will be headlining the pre-Super Bowl performance, Demi Lovato has been roped in to sing the national anthem.

The excitement around 2020 Super Bowl just went a notch higher. On Thursday, Super Bowl announced that former One Direction star Harry Styles and singer Demi Lovato will be performing during the 2020 Super Bowl and sent fans into a tizzy. According to a report in E!, Harry Styles and DJ Mark Ronson will be headlining the pre-Super Bowl performance and entertain the crowds in Miami. The 'Adore You' singer in statement shared, "I'm excited to be playing the Pepsi Super Bowl party this year. I hear they're amazing and I'm looking forward to it. See you in Miami – H." Last year, rapper Travis Scott headlined the Super Bowl party.

While Harry Styles will be kick-starting the Super Bowl, singer Demi Lovato will be singing the national anthem this year. The 'Sorry Not Sorry' singer is set to perform at the football event in Miami on February 2. She took to Instagram to announce the same and said, "Singing the National Anthem at #SBLIV See you in Miami @NFL." The national anthem will also be signed by artist Christine Sun Kim on behalf of the National Association of the Deaf.

The Super Bowl, which is one of the most highly anticipated and televised sporting events, will see Jennifer Lopez and Shakira taking over the stage for the half-time performances. Super Bowl LIV will be played in Miami Gardens, Florida, at Hard Rock Stadium on Sunday, 2 February.

