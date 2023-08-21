Harry Styles and Miley Cyrus among rumored headliners for Super Bowl 2024 halftime show?

After the news of Taylor Swift declining to take up the Super Bowl Halftime 2024 show, Ed Sheeran's name came up on the list. A lot of the singers have been in consideration for the role, but the final names have not been declared yet. A recent report by Hits Daily suggests that the two performers are nearly fixed. And these will be Miley Cyrus and Harry Styles. So, will the two perform for the halftime show? Well, here is what the report suggests.

Harry Styles and Miley Cyrus headline Super Bowl 2024

After Rihanna went on the stage pregnant and performed one of the most memorable shows of her life, it set a bar that many stars would have to touch if performing for Super Bowl 2024. There has been strong chatter about Harry Styles and Miley Cyrus gracing the stage in the coming year. But the report from HITS Daily has denied any such claims. It turns out that none of the two would be performing next year. “A rumor suggesting Harry Styles and Miley Cyrus have been plucked for the halftime show is running rampant online, but insiders say the chance of Styles taking part is less than zero," the source told HITSDD.

Now that these two names have been ruled out, Ed Sheeran remains the top bet for the role. However, there has been no confirmation of that either. It will be interesting to see what the final call is going to be.

Super Bowl Halftime shows history

The Super Bowl Halftime show has a rich history. It started modestly in the 1960s with marching bands and college performers. The 1990s marked a turning point when big stars like Michael Jackson and Diana Ross performed. The 2000s brought more extravagance with acts like *NSYNC and Janet Jackson's controversial show. In recent years, artists like Beyoncé, Lady Gaga, and Shakira brought energy and spectacle. Notable was Jennifer Lopez and Shakira's 2020 show, celebrating Latin culture. The shows now mix music genres and often include surprise guest appearances.

With evolving technology, the performances keep getting grander, making the Halftime show an eagerly awaited part of Super Bowl Sunday for millions around the world.

