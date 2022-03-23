Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde are still going strong; Couple's families have 'blended seamlessly': Report

Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde's romance is still going strong and the couple was recently spotted holding hands during their outing in London where they were clicked heading out for a stroll. While their busy schedules have kept the duo apart, as per Entertainment Tonight, the couple is in a good place and couldn’t be more secure in their relationship.

According to an Entertainment Tonight source, things have been going extremely well for Olivia and Harry who are beyond the crush phase and are serious about each other. The duo makes sure to prioritise each other and spend time together whenever they get time from their schedules. Not only has the couple been a "real deal" according to the source, but their families have also warmed up to their relationship.

The source particularly noted about both Wilde and Styles families and added, "Harry's mother adores Olivia and her kids! Their families have blended so seamlessly." Wilde shares her two kids, Otis and Daisy with her ex-husband Jason Sudeikis.

While Harry and Olivia haven't made any official statements about their relationship, the Booksmart director during her interview with Vogue hinted at her relationship and said, "I think what you realize is that when you’re really happy, it doesn’t matter what strangers think about you. All that matters to you is what’s real, and what you love, and who you love."

Olivia and Harry met on the set of her directorial film Don't Worry Darling which also stars Florence Pugh in the lead. The film is all set to release in September 2022.

