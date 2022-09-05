Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde arrive separately in Venice amid Don't Worry Darling drama with Florence Pugh

Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde recently headed to Venice Film Festival for the upcoming premiere of their film, Don't Worry Darling. According to TMZ, Olivia and Harry arrived separately amid the ongoing drama surrounding their film. Reports have also suggested that the film's other lead star, Florence Pugh will be missing the press conference.

According to Deadline, while Pugh will walk the red carpet for the film festival, she will be skipping the press panel. Although it has been reportedly mentioned that it was pre-planned since she has been shooting for the Dune sequel in Budapest. There have been a lot of speculations surrounding the rapport between Pugh and Don't Worry Darling director Olivia Wilde as many believe the duo had a fallout over pay gap between the actress and her co-star Harry Styles for their roles.

There have also been rumours floating around that Florence was upset with Olivia for how the Don't Worry Darling shoot went down in 2020 when the filmmaker reportedly started her whirlwind romance with Harry. The film recently also hit the news when Shia LaBeouf who was originally cast instead of Harry Styles in the film revealed that he wasn't fired from the film.

According to Variety, LaBeouf claimed that he quit the film due to a "lack of rehearsal time." In her own interview with Variety, Wilde opened up about the Shia's casting and said, "I say this as someone who is such an admirer of his work. His process was not conducive to the ethos that I demand in my productions."

ALSO READ: Olivia Wilde says Harry Styles and her share 'deep love'; Talks about keeping their romance private