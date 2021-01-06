Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde bonded in James Corden’s home during Don’t Worry Darling shooting?

British TV personality James Corden reportedly helped Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde’s relationship in its early stage. Scroll down to find out how.

After rumour mills were left stunned by the news of Olivia Wilde and Harry Styles‘ new relationship, now reports are coming in that a very special person was involved in their relationship. British TV show host, actor and media personality James Corden, who was hosting Harry Styles in his home while the Don’t Worry Darling shoot was going on, reportedly provided a safe space for the alleged couple to meet. If you dint know, Harry Styles in starring in the movie Don’t Worry Darling, which also stars and is directed by Olivia.

An insider close to the couple recently told Page Six that while they have spent lost of time together, their relationship is still new. During the shooting of Don’t Worry Darling in Palm Springs, the dup couldn’t spend one on one time together but since Harry was staying at James Corden’s house near Palm Springs during filming, they were able to be alone and keep their relationship very secret.

The source also said that this gave the couple time to develop their relationship. The insider added that people were left surprised when Harry brought Olivia as his date to a close friend’s wedding recently and introduced her as his girlfriend.

If you missed it, Harry and Olivia have both been working on the film Don’t Worry Darling in the past months. Yesterday, news broke that the couple was dating when they were spotted holding hands in LA at a friend’s wedding.

