Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde have reportedly 'grown closer as a couple' after spending time in London

Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde have been spending quality time together in London and a source close to the couple informs that the duo is "inseparable."

Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde seem to be going strong and while the duo may not have made their relationship official, those close to them have been discussing how Styles and Wilde have been spending their time in London. The duo has been spotted together on several occasions and recently was also spotted enjoying dinner together. It has been reported that Harry and Olivia have been enjoying walks in the parks and more while spending their quality time together.

As per Entertainment Tonight, a source close to the two spoke about how they are enjoying each other's company. Stating that the duo is "having an awesome time", the source further informed, "They've been going on walks outside in the park and not hiding their relationship," and have "grown even closer as a couple" via, ET.

The source also added that after their recent dinner date, Harry and Olivia were seen leaving the restaurant, "holding hands" and Harry reportedly also put his arm around her and claimed that the two were seen in a "great mood." Another source also informed ET that the two are have been "inseparable" and have been spending all their time together even after wrapping up filming.

Harry and Olivia met on the sets of her directorial film, Don't Worry Darling. The duo first sparked romance rumours earlier this year when they were spotted holding hands at Styles' acquaintance's wedding. Wilde previously spoke about Harry in relation to his role in her film and was all praises for the One Direction member.

