Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde: Here’s how the duo fell in love at the Don’t Worry Darling sets

Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde who have recently made headlines with their alleged romance, fell in love on the sets of their film Don’t Worry Darling, scroll down to see how it happened.

Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde have left the rumour mills buzzing with their new alleged romance, and it all started on the set of their movie Don’t Worry Darling which Harry and Olivia are starring in and Olivia is also directing it. Recently, a source spoke to People magazine and opened up on how things came to be with the couple. And reportedly, things “quickly turned romantic” between the duo. The insider also added that their “chemistry was very obvious.”

The insider said that during filming breaks, Harry would not be able to stay away from Olivia and would visit her trailer. The source stated that Olivia and Harry created a loving and warm environment and everyone loved working with them while keeping thighs “very professional”. She takes her work very seriously, but everyone saw it coming, the source added.

The insider added that everyone got a sense that Olivia was falling for Harry when she kept going on and on about how wearing a dress still makes Harry masculine. “It was again just so obvious she had fallen for him,” the source told People magazine. If you missed it, back in November 2020, Olivia called conservative Candace Owens “pathetic” for attacking Harry for wearing a dress on the cover of Vogue.

