Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde indulge in major PDA during Italian getaway; Share passionate KISSES

Hollywood's IT couple Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde couldn't keep their hands off of each other during their romantic yacht trip at Monte Argentario in Tuscany, Italy.

In 2021, for Hollywood celebrities, it's all about embracing LOVE! Whether it be rekindled romances like Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck to longtime couples like Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton finally tying the knot, love is truly all around this year with romantic getaways in tow. When it comes to the new IT couple - Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde, the pair couldn't keep their hands off of each other during a yacht trip at Monte Argentario in Tuscany, Italy.

Under the Tuscan sun is where Harry and Olivia have been vacationing for the past week. As per photos obtained by Page Six, Styles and Wilde indulged in major PDA as they were captured dancing, reading and cuddling on the yacht along with some passionate kisses shared between the gorgeous couple. Moreover, the 37-year-old actress and the 27-year-old actor and singer spent the afternoon sipping wine as well as going for a dip in the sea.

While the Booksmart director looked smashing adorned in a high-waisted midnight blue bikini with huge black sunglasses and her hair left naturally open in beach curls, the Dunkirk star kept it casual cool and ultra handsome in a navy blue sweatshirt, black swim trunks, a blue snapback and brown golden framed brown tinted sunglasses before going shirtless, with his tattoos on display, while hopping onto a dinghy along with his ladylove.

Meanwhile, it was after Harry wrapped filming on his new movie, My Policeman, in London, that he and Olivia headed to Italy and were spotted going for a stroll with their arms wrapped around each other in Porto Ercole, last week. Moreover, Wilde first spent time with her and ex-fiance Jason Sudeikis' children - son Otis, 7, and daughter Daisy, 4 - in London. "Olivia has also been in London, spending time with her kids, who are there with Jason. Olivia stayed behind with her kids, then she flew into Porto Ercole to join Harry," a source revealed to Page Six.

It was in January when news broke out of Harry and Olivia dating as the couple met and fell in love on the sets of their upcoming psychological thriller, Don't Worry Darling, which Wilde directed. In February, on Valentine's Day, in particular, Olivia was seen moving luggage from the Silver Lake home in Los Angeles, which she used to share with Jason to Styles' Hollywood hills abode on the same day.

As for Sudeikis, the 45-year-old actor and his Ted Lasso co-star Keeley Hazell, 34, confirmed and went public with their relationship last month in New York.

