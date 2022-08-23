Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde REACT to 'toxic negativity' from fans after going public with their romance

In a recent chat with Rolling Stone, via Page Six, Harry Styles and new romance Olivia Wilde opened up about their relationship being targeted by the singer's fans online and how the couple views the haters who attack their relationship on the daily. Back in January 2021, the pair went public with their relationship after they crossed paths on the sets of Don’t Worry Darling.

The 28-year-old singer admitted that the hateful comments don't necessarily make him feel great, "It’s obviously a difficult feeling to feel like being close to me means you’re at the ransom of a corner of Twitter or something." He further added, "I just wanted to sing, I didn’t want to get into it if I was going to hurt people like that." While Harry shared his disappointment with the comments, Wilde who was also interviewed by the outlet started by noting that most of Harry's fans are "deeply loving people” and “true champions of kindness."

Wilde went on, "What I don’t understand about the cruelty you’re referencing is that that kind of toxic negativity is the antithesis of Harry and everything he puts out there." She then remarked, "I don’t personally believe the hateful energy defines his fan base at all." The couple seems to be taking the high road in the matter as netizens continue to drag on Harry's previous relationship. Though Harry did make it quite clear that he and Wilde were in no sense "public" as he mentioned how him stepping out with his partner is not for clicks.

