Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde’s relationship is easy and going strong; Report

Olivia Wilde and Harry Styles recently made headlines for their PDA-filled vacation in Italy, with photos of the couple getting cosy going viral. As per US Weekly, an insider reported that Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde‘s relationship continues to be going strong. The source disclosed, “Olivia and Harry have an ease to their relationship, they love and support each other, but also let each other be free and work on their own.”

The source further added, “Both of them respect the other’s work and never want to get in the way of each other.” Despite the fact that the couple has been preoccupied with their separate projects, they continue to spend time together whenever feasible, as reported by a source. Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde recently spent a peaceful weekend on a yacht in Monte Argentario, Italy, after they completed shooting 'My Policeman' earlier this month. “It couldn't be more romantic,” a second insider reported after the duo was seen kissing and snuggling during their private vacation.

The pair has been close since they met on the set of Don't Worry Darling in September 2020 and fuelled relationship suspicions when they were seen holding hands at Styles' manager's wedding in January. Their relationship allegedly began two months after Wilde's divorce from fiancé Jason Sudeikis, with whom she shares a son and a daughter.

Aside from Olivia and Harry's relationship rumours, the actress was recently in the headlines when her ex-partner, Jason Sudeikis, spoke out about their split.

ALSO READ:Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde indulge in major PDA during Italian getaway; Share passionate KISSES