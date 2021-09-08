Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde ‘seem very serious and happy’ as they get back to work post Europe vacay

After spending the summer in Europe together, lovebirds Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde are back at work and are seemingly closer than ever before. Just last week, the Booksmart director accompanied and cheered for Styles during the launch of his Love On Tour in Las Vegas.

Even though Olivia has her hands full with work, and filming her upcoming movie Babylon with Brad Pitt, an insider who’s close to her told People magazine that Olivia, 37, will "join him when she can," while Styles, 27, is on the road touring. "They seem very serious and happy," the source also added.

Just last week, when Olivia joined Styles in Vegas. Reports suggested that she had a blast at the show and an insider even informed People magazine that, "She was so happy and dancing all night! It was very cute. She was singing along to almost every song and having a good time with the people she was with."

A fan who attended Styles' concert also captured the actress looking chic as she was escorted from the backstage area to her seats at the venue. As for Harry, the singer managed to bring the house down with his energetic performance. The singer took to the stage after a long time considering the pandemic already delayed his tour which was postponed and is finally taking place now. Styles reportedly played some of his major hits at the concert including the likes of Sign of the Times, Watermelon Sugar, Kiwi, and One Direction's What Makes You Beautiful.

