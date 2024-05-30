Harry Styles And Taylor Russell Hit A Pause In Relationship To 'Reevaluate' Future; Reveals Source

Earlier this month, reports emerged that Harry Styles and Taylor Russell have ended their relationship after almost a year of dating. Their split might not be permanent, though, as Us Weekly, citing a source, reveals why the hush-hush couple decided to part ways in the first place. Styles and Russell apparently paused their relationship because it looked to them like it had serious potential.

“They’re taking some time to reevaluate things and see if this relationship is [one] that they really want to be in for the long run,” an insider told the publication.

When reports first emerged of their breakup, a source gave a similar scoop to the outlet, saying the couple went through a rough patch after their trip to Japan [in April] and are taking some time apart. The tipster added that they made for a lovely pair, and it was obvious Taylor made Harry happy. “Things have become strained recently, though, and they've taken some time out,” the source claimed.

Neither Styles nor Russell ever confirmed their romance

In August 2022, the Watermelon Sugar High singer explained to Rolling Stone why he never talks about his private life. “I've never talked about my life away from work biblically and found that it's benefited me positively,” he said, acknowledging that people will talk anyway. “There’s always going to be a version of narrative, and I think I just decided I wasn't going to spend the time trying to correct it or redirect it in some way."

Russell, for her part, is a very private person too, a fact she admitted herself while speaking about what she looks for in a partner. “I'm never going to be volunteering all my feelings,” the Bones and All actress told The Face in an August 2023 interview, adding that she needs things to be asked and pulled from her to address it. “Even then I’m like, ‘I'm sorry, is this too much? Is this too much?’” she appended.

Harry Styles and Taylor Russell had each other's back when they were together

The pair were first linked in June 2023 after they were spotted holding hands in London. Later that month, the actress attended several of Styles’ Love on Tour concerts, including his shows in Vienna, Austria, and Emilia. Styles, for his part, supported his lady by attending the press night for Russell’s play The Effect at London’s National Theater.

“Even though they’re both busy with their careers, they support one another any chance they get,” an insider told Us Weekly, adding that both Styles and Russell make time for each other whenever their schedules allow. “Things are very serious, and Harry definitely sees a future with Taylor,” the individual gushed back then.

