Harry Styles And Taylor Russell Reportedly Breakup; A Timeline Of Their Romance Amid Split Rumors

After a year of dating, Harry Styles and his girlfriend, Taylor Russel, have called it quits. The pair, who seemingly confirmed their romance in June of last year, went their separate ways because of their relationship becoming “strained” following a trip to Japan in April, where they were seen riding bikes and taking the subway.

A source reportedly told The Sun: “Harry and Taylor have ended their relationship. They went through a rough patch after their trip to Japan and are taking their time apart.”

“He's been in America and she's been in London. They made a lovely couple and it was obvious Taylor made Harry happy. Things have become strained recently though and they've taken some time out,” the source added. Taylor, who is a Canadian actress, best known for her role in Bones and All, made a solo appearance at the 2024 Met Gala earlier this month.

Amid reports of their breakup, here's a timeline of Harry Styles and Taylor Russell’s relationship

June 2023 — Styles and Russell spotted together for the first time

The Watermelon Sugar High singer was spotted together with Russel in a parking lot, where a fan caught them walking to a white Mercedes Benz at the White Cube Gallery in London, per Her Campus. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now Advertisement

Advertisement

July 2023 — Russell supports Styles at his Vienna concert

Pop Base reported that Russell attended Harry’s Vienna concert on July 8, where she was seen dancing along to his performance in the VIP section. The following day, the couple were spotted taking a stroll through the city.

Russell again attended Styles’ concert, this time in Italy.

August 2023 — Harry Styles supports Taylor

The singer showed his rumored bae some support by attending the opening night of her stage performance The Effect in London, in which Russell played the lead character. Later that night, the couple was seen celebrating Russell’s special day at an after-party.

On August 28, the duo was spotted holding hands in London.

September 2023 — Coffee date!

Styles and Russell were spotted grabbing coffee together on a chilly day in London.

October 2023 — He’s ‘Head over Heels’ for her

On October 12, Us Weekly, citing a source reported that Styles is “head over heels” for Russell. “Things are very serious, and Harry definitely sees a future with Taylor,” the source added.

November 2023 — A concert date!

On November 9, Styles and Russell were seen enjoying a U2 concert in Las Vegas.

January 2024 — A vacation in the Caribbean

The pair soaked up some sun while on a vacation in the Caribbean on January 5.

Advertisement

On January 26, the two were again seen holding hands in London.

April 2024 — Vacation in Tokyo

The low-key couple were spotted strolling the streets of Tokyo, she dressed casually in a white t-shirt and black baggy pants, and he in a powder blue oversized shirt and black pants.

Before Russell, Harry Styles, 30, was linked to Olivia Wilde, 40.