Harry Styles and Zoë Kravitz Get Engaged After 8 Months of Dating: Report

Are we hearing some wedding bells ringing? The birdies have spoken, and previously rumored engaged partners have indeed been revealed to have gotten to the next step. As per a Page Six report, Harry Styles and Zoë Kravitz have gotten engaged after 8 months of being together. After the couple was spotted out and about in London over the weekend, the American actress was sporting a sparkler on her ring finger. As rumors flooded the internet, the couple remained tight-lipped about it, but the latest reports seem to have confirmed an engagement in place.

Harry Styles pops the question to girlfriend Zoë Kravitz

Amid swirling engagement rumors, there seems to be some form of a confirmation. “He is completely smitten,” revealed an insider about Harry Styles’ love for Zoë Kravitz. “He would jump off a cliff for her.” On the other hand, the actress “is on cloud nine,” about her pop star beau.

The news of their engagement, while shocking to the rest of the world, seemingly does not come as one to their acquaintances. The report said, “No one in their circle is surprised,” hinting at their deep-rooted romance.

While whispers about them being ready to take the relationship to the next step have been around for a while now, the duo has been out and about in the truest sense of it ever since they first began dating. They were spotted hanging out together in August 2025 when they walked hand-in-hand during a European escapade. Their Rome shenanigans turned into a longer, chill, and laid-back time amid his new album’s release, with them continuing to hang out.

Having been spotted snogging a couple of more times, Harry Styles and Zoë Kravitz have been inseparable, and now, 8 months later, it seems that they are truly ready for more.

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