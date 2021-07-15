Harry Styles ANNOUNCES rescheduled dates for Love On Tour; Says well being of fans and crew 'top priority'

In a recent Instagram update, Harry Styles has released the new dates for his US tour and also teased the release of new music very soon.

Harry Styles is all set to meet American fans in his upcoming tour. The singer has rescheduled his tour which was previously supposed to begin on August 14, but had to be postponed amid COVID-19 restrictions. In an Instagram post, Styles, 27, shared the rescheduled dates and also asked his fans to stay safe, and understand the “obvious reasons” for the delay in announcing the changed schedule.

Styles stated that for his 'Love On Tour', he will be going out across the USA this September. In his post, the Adore You singer wrote, "I could not be more excited for these shows. As always, the well-being of my fans, band, and crew, is my top priority." The One Direction member also asked fans to follow safety guidelines in order to ensure "we can all be together as safely as possible." The tour dates have been spread out from September 4 to November 20, with Harry’s first show in Las Vegas and the closing show in Los Angeles.

The Watermelon Sugar singer also teased new music in his recent post. He also addressed how his UK fans will have to wait for his next tour and asked them to be patient amid COVID-19 safety restrictions. “To everyone in the UK, and across the world, I can’t wait to see you again, but for obvious reasons it is just not possible at this time. I will be sharing more news soon about shows across the globe, and new music. I love you all so much. I’m very excited, and I can’t wait to see you. H”, the singer wrote.

In the meantime, Harry has been making the headlines for his personal life. The singer was recently spotted on a PDA-filled vacation with his rumoured girlfriend Olivia Wilde in Italy.

Check out Styles' tweet on Instagram:

