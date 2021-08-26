Harry Styles announces strict vaccination and mask protocols for fans attending his upcoming US tour

Harry Styles is all set to kick off his US tour after pandemic delay but the singer is not taking the back to normalcy routine amid COVID-19 lightly. The singer recently announced the strict protocols which are to be followed by fans at his concert and it includes a double vaccination certificate, negative COVID-19 test results and also masks.

Taking to Instagram, Styles made an announcement for his fans that the band and the crew will be taking "every possible precaution" to protect everyone attending the event. Harry further added the guidelines that will be followed at the event as fans attend the tour.

The statement shared by Harry's team on his Instagram said, "For the health and safety of everyone attending Love On Tour, all ticket holders must provide proof of a full Covid-19 vaccination or proof of a negative Covid-19 test within 48 hours prior to entry, in addition to wearing a mask."

While Harry's Love On Tour has been announced for the North America leg, the singer's UK and Europe tour's postponed dates have not yet been confirmed. After delaying the same amid the pandemic, Harry had written, "Sharing the news on Twitter, he wrote: 'Everyone's health and safety remains our top priority, which is why I, unfortunately, have to postpone my UK and European shows planned for February/ March 2021 until further notice. I really hope to play these shows and will have news for you in the new year on when they will take place. I can't wait to see you all on the road as soon as it's safe to do so."

During his US tour, the singer is expected to belt out his hits from his last solo album, Fine Line which was released in 2019.

