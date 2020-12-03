Harry Styles aptly REACTS to Candace Owens' 'manly man' dig at the singer; Says 'you can wear what you like'

Sharing a photo from a magazine cover story which included him eating a banana, Harry Styles shaded, in a classy manner, conservative pundit Candace Owens' 'Bring back manly men' dig at the 26-year-old singer.

Harry Styles used his British humour to a t while giving a classy shade to the conservative pundit Candace Owens' recent dig at the 26-year-old singer for his Vogue cover shoot. Owens had earlier tweeted, "There is no society that can survive without strong men. The East knows this. In the west, the steady feminization of our men at the same time that Marxism is being taught to our children is not a coincidence. It is an outright attack. Bring back manly men."

In response to Candace's obvious dig, Styles shared a photo of himself eating a banana from Variety's Hitmakers issue on Instagram, in which the Watermelon Sugar singer is seen adorning a Palomo Spain custom made look. Wearing a baby blue suit with a white shirt, Harry's jacket is pleated at the waist which was paired with a machine-pleated blouse and wide-legged pants, via @hsfasharchive on Twitter. "Bring back manly men," the Grammy-nominated singer quipped as his Instagram caption.

Responding to Styles' shade at her tweet on him, Owens tweeted back, "When people try to tell me I don’t have influence, and then @Harry_Styles dedicates an entire post to my tweet. I inspire global conversation. #BringBackManlyMen Shots fired," followed by many crying laughter emojis.

Meanwhile, as Variety's Hitmaker of the Year, Harry shared with the magazine, "To not wear [something] because it’s females’ clothing, you shut out a whole world of great clothes. And I think what’s exciting about right now is you can wear what you like. It doesn’t have to be X or Y. Those lines are becoming more and more blurred."

As of now, Harry Styles is busy shooting for Don't Worry Darling in Los Angeles.

