Harry Styles bags his first acting honour along with My Policeman cast at TIFF's Tribute Awards

After the Venice Film Festival drama involving his Don't Worry Darling cast, Harry Styles attended another major red carpet event as he made an appearance at the Toronto Film Festival 2022 alongside his My Policeman co-stars, Emma Corrin and David Dawson. The singer also managed to bag his first acting award at the festival's Tribute Awards.

The cast of My Policeman received the ensemble award at TIFF's Tribute Awards on Sunday night and Styles was present to receive the same. Delivering a speech after receiving the honour, the singer said, "Thank you so much to everyone here, on behalf of all of us, for this wonderful, wonderful award. We all loved working on this film so much. And we hope you enjoy it." Styles who has been in the middle of his Love On tour has been performing as well as making appearances for his upcoming film.