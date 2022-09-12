Harry Styles bags his first acting honour along with My Policeman cast at TIFF's Tribute Awards
Harry Styles accepted the Tribute Award at TIFF 2022 as the ensemble of My Policeman was honoured on Sunday night.
After the Venice Film Festival drama involving his Don't Worry Darling cast, Harry Styles attended another major red carpet event as he made an appearance at the Toronto Film Festival 2022 alongside his My Policeman co-stars, Emma Corrin and David Dawson. The singer also managed to bag his first acting award at the festival's Tribute Awards.
The cast of My Policeman received the ensemble award at TIFF's Tribute Awards on Sunday night and Styles was present to receive the same. Delivering a speech after receiving the honour, the singer said, "Thank you so much to everyone here, on behalf of all of us, for this wonderful, wonderful award. We all loved working on this film so much. And we hope you enjoy it." Styles who has been in the middle of his Love On tour has been performing as well as making appearances for his upcoming film.
Recently, the singer was dragged into a controversy over his other film, directed by his girlfriend Olivia Wilde. At the Venice premiere of Don't Worry Darling, Harry was accused of spitting on Chris Pine before the film's screening in a video that went viral on social media. While Pine's reps immediately shot down the rumours, Harry later joked about the same during his New York concert.
The singer who has been in a relationship with Wilde since last year did not go red carpet official with her at the Venice Film Festival. Olivia in an interview with Variety also spoke about how the duo have been keen to keep their relationship private.
ALSO READ: Harry Styles shares a kiss with THIS co-star instead of GF Olivia Wilde at Don't Worry Darling premiere