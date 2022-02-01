Harry Styles Birthday: When the singer REVEALED his guilty pleasure and it has a connection to One Direction

Harry Styles is one of the most-loved artists of his generation and while there's no denying that his music is the main reason for it, there's also the fact that Styles' persona is beyond charming and it's also one of the reasons why he's loved by fans from across the globe. The singer celebrates his birthday on February 1 and as he turns 28 this year, we take a trip down memory lane and look at the time when the actor was on a confession spree during his appearance on The Ellen Show as he answered some burning questions.

In 2020, the singer appeared on The Ellen Show and was an absolute sport as he answered all the fun questions that Ellen DeGeneres posed to him during the burning questions segment. During the segment, Harry answered several personal questions including who his first celebrity crush was as he adorably admitted it being Friends' Jennifer Aniston.

In the same segment, Harry was also quizzed about his guilty pleasure and the actor had the best response for it. Taking a pause before answering the question and eventually breaking into a smile before admitting it, Harry said, "Working out to One Direction." As soon as Harry revealed this as his guilty pleasure the live audience from Ellen's talk show went wild and understandably so. This answer showed how Harry may have taken a break from the band but he's still very much deeply connected to it.

Check out Harry Styles answering burning questions with Ellen HERE

Fans of One Direction were certainly thrilled to hear Harry's response as he admitted he still listens to the band's songs. After the band took a hiatus in 2015, the members of the band went on to pursue solo careers in the music industry. Among all the 1D members, Harry has not only become a massive solo artist with a Grammy win to his name but has also ventured into acting.

After starring in Christopher Nolan's Dunkirk, the actor recently also made his Marvel debut with Eternals where he was introduced as Eros. Styles' acting career is going as strong as his musical career and the singer has two more upcoming films, including one which has been directed by his lady love Olivia Wilde. Harry will be next seen in two films, Don't Worry Darling and My Policeman.

