Harry Styles BREAKS his silence over his sexuality and he's drawing no fine line

Harry Styles recently opened up about his audacious fashion statement and his sexuality. The singer clarified that he is not trying to sprinkle "nuggets of sexual ambiguity to try and be more interesting."

Harry Styles recently dropped his new album Fine Lines and is has led to fans questioning his sexuality. The former One Direction singer has been quiet about the discussion. However, the Cherry singer broke his silence recently and decided to put the conversation to rest. The singer, in a conversation with The Guardian, opened up about his style and his sexuality like never before. Instead of playing coy and leaving fans to assume, Harry chose to be honest about things and set his own style.

He addressed the topic of his recent change in style first - including the jaw-dropping MET Gala 2019 ensemble - and told the UK publication that if he likes an outfit, he doesn't think twice before picking it up, even if it is not designed for a man. "If I see a nice shirt and get told, 'But it's for ladies.' I think: 'Okaaaay? Doesn't make me want to wear it less though,'' he said. He explained that it becomes easier if you are comfortable with yourself.

Harry added that he feels fashion is a great form of expression and it has taught him about self-acceptance. He feels it is freeing. "I think people are asking, 'Why not?' a lot more. Which excites me. It's not just clothes where lines have been blurred, it's going across so many things. I think you can relate it to music, and how genres are blurring…," Harry added.

The 25-year-old singer eventually forayed into the topic of his sexuality and said that these blurred lines imply on the topic of sexuality as well. The singer also admitted his shock over everyone's interest in his sexuality. "Yeah, I think I do mean that. It's not like I'm sitting on an answer, and protecting it, and holding it back. It's not a case of: I'm not telling you cos I don't want to tell you. It's not: ooh this is mine and it's not yours. It's: who cares? Does that make sense. It's just: who cares?" Harry explained.

Harry clarified that he is not "sprinkling in nuggets of sexual ambiguity to try and be more interesting." "In terms of how I wanna dress, and what the album sleeve's gonna be, I tend to make decisions in terms of collaborators I want to work with. I want things to look a certain way. Not because it makes me look gay, or it makes me look straight, or it makes me look bisexual, but because I think it looks cool," he said. "I just think sexuality's something that's fun. Honestly? I can't say I've given it any more thought than that," he confessed.

What do you think about Harry Styles' response? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

