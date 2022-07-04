Harry Styles cancels Copenhagen's show after tragic mall shooting incident: I’m devastated for the victims

Harry Styles cancelled his Copenhagen concert after three were killed, and numerous others were injured when a gunman opened fire at a mall nearby the venue where the singer was scheduled to perform. Following the tragic incident, Harry released a statement on his Twitter account as he mourned for the victims and their families.

Sharing a post on his Twitter account, Harry reacted to the tragic incident in Copenhagen that happened ahead of his scheduled performance. He wrote, "I'm heartbroken along with the people of Copenhagen. I adore this city. The people are so warm and full of love. I'm devastated for the victims, their families, and everyone hurting. I'm sorry we couldn't be together. Please look after each other. H."

Styles was scheduled to perform at the nearby Royal Arena venue on Sunday night as part of his ongoing Love On Tour although the singer had to cancel his performance while mentioning that he was "heartbroken" over the recent incident. The shooting broke out at a Field's mall in the Danish capital as confirmed by Copenhagen Police in a social media statement on Sunday. It has been reported that 22-year-male has been arrested relating to the shooting incident according to the police.

Apart from Styles, the venue is reportedly also set to host other artists such as Pearl Jam and Queen + Adam Lambert in the coming weeks although it hasn't been yet confirmed if the artists will be postponing their shows in the aftermath of the recent incident.

