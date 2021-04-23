Harry Styles to completely strip down for sex scenes as a gay policeman in next film My Policeman.

Directed by Michael Grandage, My Policeman will see Harry Styles and David Dawson in two sex scenes. Read on to know more.

Harry Styles is baring it all! The 'Watermelon Sugar' singer has sent his fans into a frenzy after reports surfaced that he will be stripping down to nearly nothing for a couple of sex scenes in his upcoming film My Policeman. For the unversed, Harry will be playing the role of a gay police officer in the film My Policeman which is based on a novel of the same name. According to a latest report in The Sun, Harry will be sharing intimate screen space with his co-star David Dawson.

Directed by Michael Grandage, the drama will see Harry and David in two sex scenes and another solo scene in which the singer will be nude. Dishing out details about the scenes, a source told the publication that the team is working hard to make it all look as genuine as possible.

"Harry will be having sex on screen and they want it to look as real as possible. Not much is going to be left to the imagination. Harry is throwing himself into this new role and is really excited about the challenge, even though it’s a daunting task. He always wants to do things that people wouldn’t expect and challenge what people think about him — and this film will really do that."

Set in the 1990s, the film travels back and forth and recounts tales of a time when homosexuality was illegal. Harry Styles recently wrapped up filming Don't Worry Darling which is being directed by his girlfriend Olivia Wilde.

