Harry Styles' concert in Miami had to be evacuated for THIS reason; find out

Harry Styles's much-awaited concert in Miami had to be suddenly canceled minutes before the show was scheduled to start. The concert venue had to be evacuated after heavy rain hit the area. As part of Super Bowl LIV, the show was Watson Island, Fox News reported. As the fans left the venue disappointed, Harry posted a message for them on twitter and apologised for the inconvenience caused. “To those of you here in Miami, I was told there’s a severe storm on the way. The fire department would not let us do the show under any circumstances. Please stay safe. I’m so disappointed, and I’m sorry. I love you all. H,” he wrote.

Making the inconvenience a little less painful, Pepsi, the sponsor that organised the concert, in a public statement posted on twitter that it would issue refunds for all the tickets that were sold for the show. “For all attendees of tonight’s Planet Pepsi Zero Sugar Party, we understand this is disappointing, and want to do what we can to make this right. We are offering a full refund for tonight’s show and for your ride share from the venue. Details coming soon,” Pepsi wrote.

Various videos on social media showed the fans streaming out of the concert disappointed and wet, thanks to the heavy rain. Some were even seen walking through ankle-deep water. Many fans expressed their frustration over the situation and complained of being forced out into the rain and lack of restroom facilities. Some fans also posted a video of the crowd, at the venue, singing Happy Birthday to Styles who turned 26 on February 1.

