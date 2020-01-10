Harry Styles confesses THIS Friends alum was his first crush & spills the beans on his first kiss

Harry Styles spills the tea on his first celebrity crush, his first kiss and the three of his favourite parts in a woman. Check it out below.

Harry Styles is spilling the tea on his crushes and we are all ears. The former One Direction singer has been in the news for his recently released album titled Flat Line and his recent vacation with Adele. The singer has now made his way to The Ellen DeGeneres Show where he participated in a round of Burning Questions. Styles revealed a slew of interesting details, including his first-ever celebrity crush. The singer revealed that one of the lead ladies from the Friends cast won his heart over.

No prizes for guessing who Styles is talking about. The singer told Ellen DeGeneres that he had a huge crush on Jennifer Aniston. If that wasn't enough, Styles also revealed his age when he had his "first "kiss" kiss". The 25-year-old singer shared that he was all of 12 when Styles shared his first kiss. The musician did not dive into the details of it. He also won the hearts when he listed his favorite body parts are eyes, the smile, and a woman’s character.

Styles video comes days after he made the headlines for a hefty tip he left during his Carribean vacation with Adele and James Cordon. A few days into the New Year, Styles and Adele were photographed in the beaches of Anguilla, an island in the Caribbean. Styles visited Caribbean Fishmarket, few feet away from the Ritz Carlton, where he ate a meal worth $472. He left a tip of $2020 tip, which is 400 percent of the bill.

