Harry Styles dating Don’t Worry Darling director Olivia Wilde? Duo spotted hanging out at private residence

According to reports via Daily Mail, former One Direction star Harry Styles is allegedly dating actress and Don’t Worry Darling director Olivia Wilde.

Olivia Wilde and Harry Styles might be dating! The duo who was recently spotted hanging out together several times this week in pictures obtained by the Daily Mail. The former 1Direction member is Harry is currently starring in Olivia‘s upcoming film Don’t Worry Darling, which was being shot in Los Angeles back in November. The 36-year-old actress/director and 26-year-old singer and fashion icon were photographed together at a private residence and were also reportedly seen driving around Montecito, California.

At the same time, a source close to the duo told the publication that Olivia and Harry have come undeniably close and have been spending a lot of time together in recent weeks, the director has even been visiting Harry’s home on several occasions.

The news comes in the wake of Olivia and her longtime partner Jason Sudeikis’ break up that happened a few months ago. A source told ET at the time that the duo split without any drama, they just realised that they didn’t work as a couple anymore. The insider added that their kids are their number one priority and at the forefront of any decision they make. For the unversed, the actors are parents to two children; son Otis, 6, and daughter Daisy, 4. The insider shared that the duo still adores each other and respect each other a lot, they will still support each other, they still have been meeting several times, especially when it comes to parenting their children and their careers.

