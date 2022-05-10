Harry Styles details how going to therapy changed him and made him 'feel more alive’

Harry Styles said that going to therapy made him feel "more alive" than he had ever felt. The singing star confessed that he had previously avoided discussing his mental health with professionals but now feels much better for having done so.

The 28-year-old Watermelon Sugar hitmaker previously told Better Homes & Gardens that going to therapy "meant you were broken." However, after scheduling his first therapy appointment five years ago, the former One Direction member says it made him less afraid of confronting his mental health issues. “I thought it meant that you were broken,” he told Better Homes & Gardens as per Page Six. “I wanted to be the one who could say I didn’t need it.”

He further said, “I think that accepting living, being happy, hurting in the extremes, that is the most alive you can be,” the As It Was singer said, adding, “Losing it crying, losing it laughing—there’s no way, I don’t think, to feel more alive than that.” Interestingly, Styles also claimed he welcomed the COVID-19 as an opportunity to calm down his fast-paced lifestyle and focus on his mental health. The singer, in particular, revealed that he and his therapist have both attempted to figure out why he has such a strong need to be "likeable."

As per Page Six, during his post-X-Factor days, the singer explained that he was urged to "give so much away" in order to be appreciated. Harry told the newspaper that he was afraid to say anything incorrect in interviews while being in One Direction. He shared that their contracts included 'cleanliness provisions,' which said that if he did anything allegedly unsavoury, they would be null and invalid - scaring him.

