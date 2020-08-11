  1. Home
Harry Styles DETHRONES Taylor Swift from No 1 spot of Billboard Hot 100; Makes history with Watermelon Sugar

Harry Styles rules the top spot of the Billboard Hot 100 with Watermelon Sugar. The former One Direction singer's Flat Line song dethrones Taylor Swift's Cardigan for the top spot.
Success must be tasting like strawberries on a summer evening for Harry Styles! The former One Direction singer's summer of 2020 will go down in history courtesy Watermelon Sugar. The catchy pop song from his album Flat Line has helped the British singer attain the top spot of the Billboard Hot 100 songs chart this week. The song replaced Taylor Swift's recently released number Cardigan, from her album Folklore, that ruled the top position of the international music chart last week. 

Watermelon Sugar has not only become the first song from the singer's Flat Line album to peaked at the top spot but it will also go down in history as Harry's first solo No.1 ranking on the Billboard Hot 100 songs chart. The singer's Sign of the Times debuted and peaked at No. 4 in April 2017 whereas Adore You reached the No.6 spot this summer, Billboard reported. 

While Harry's achievement with leave Directioners screaming with excitement, he isn't the only One Direction member to have taken the top spot with his solo album song. Zayn Malik ruled the Hot 100 with Pillowtalk in February 2016. It is reported that Harry's catchy number was sitting at the seventh spot before it propelled to the number one spot. As for Taylor Swift, Cardigan toppled down from the first spot to the eighth spot. 

The Billboard Hot 100 chart sees The Weeknd's Blinding Lights at No. 4 and Billie Eilish's My Future finding the No. 6 spot, marking her highest debut yet. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates. 

ALSO READ: Taylor Swift Cardigan Music Video: Fans draw mind blowing parallels with Harry Styles' Falling music video

Credits :Billboard

