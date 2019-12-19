Harry Styles dishes on his equation with rumoured ex lady love Kendall Jenner post a mini reunion

Harry Styles and Kendall Jenner recently reunited for a fun episode on of a talk show. The former One Direction star is now spilling the beans on his relationship with the Jenner sister.

Harry Styles and Kendall Jenner caused a social media meltdown when they appeared on a talk show together recently. The two stars, who were rumoured to be dating a few years ago, left fans begging for more with their appearance. While the chemistry was evident, questions about their current relationship status arose. The Watermelon Sugar singer decided to put all speculations about his bond with Kendall to rest during his appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show this week. The 25-year-old told Ellen DeGeneres that the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star and the former One Direction singer are good friends now.

"You and Kendall are really good friends now, right?" DeGeneres asked, to which Styles revealed, "Yeah, we've been friends for a while now, yeah, for like several years." Ellen tried to get him to spill his guts when she said, "It's sweet that you all are still really good friends." "Yeah. Yeah, I think so. Right?" Styles responded with a heartwarming smile.

While he chose to pull the plug on the Jenner topic with a smile, Ellen quizzed him about his breakups which inspired him to write the songs for his album Fine Line. "Some people are saying that this album is all about a breakup from someone. So the question is, is it?" Ellen asked.

"I think I definitely write from a personal experience. I think a lot of people do. I think if you want your songs to be honest and connect with people, it's usually from writing honestly. So yeah, it's definitely about, I guess, what I was going through at the time. And that's both good and bad," he explained.

"I think the thing with this album for me is while I was making it, the times when I was kind of sad were probably like some of the saddest times in my life, but then at the same time the times when I was happy were some of the best times I've ever had in my life. It's both, it's a fine line," he added.

