Harry Styles’ Don’t Worry Darling DROPS release date in new teaser clip; ​​WATCH

​​Director Olivia Wilde’s highly-anticipated film Don’t Worry Darling recently revealed its trailer date along with the first footage from the movie. Wilde took to Twitter herself and shared a peek at ​​Florence Pugh and Harry Styles getting hot and heavy in the video. Along with the clip, Wilde wrote: “In theatres only. 9.23.22.”

For the unversed, Don’t Worry Darling is said to revolve around a 1950’s housewife living with her husband in a utopian experimental community who begins to worry that his glamorous company may be hiding disturbing secrets. Apart from Florence and the former One Direction singer, the film will also star Chris Pine, Gemma Chan, KiKi Layne, Sydney Chandler and Nick Kroll. Olivia will also appear in the movie. Watch the short clip below:

Apart from the tantalizing storyline, the movie has already made headlines ever since its inception thanks to director Wilde and Styles’ on-set romance. While the rumours of their relationship were ongoing since filing started in December, they weren’t confirmed until the pair were spotted holding hands in January 2021. By February 2021, the pair had been spotted multiple times together and even posed for a photograph together after the film’s shooting schedule was wrapped up.

Cut to now, in July 2021, the pair was spotted vacationing and making out in Italy. In the photos obtained by Page Six, they could be seen kissing, hugging, and lying in the sun together as they coordinate in matching royal blue swimwear.

Also Read: Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde ‘seem very serious and happy’ as they get back to work post Europe vacay