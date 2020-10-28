  1. Home
Harry Styles endorses Joe Biden on Twitter; Says ‘If I could vote in America, I’d vote with kindness’

Harry Styles recently confessed that if he could vote in America, he would vote for ‘kind’ presidential candidate Joe Biden. See the British singer’s tweet below.
Harry Styles recently endorsed presidential hopeful Joe Biden for President! The 26-year-old British singer took to Twitter on Tuesday (October 27) to show his support for the Democratic candidate. Harry who can only vote in England tweeted: “If I could vote in America, I’d vote with kindness,” along with a campaign ad for Biden.

 

Over the weekend, several other celebrities including Jennifer Aniston, Bella Hadid, Gigi Hadid, Timothee Chalamet, Katy Perry, Taylor Swift, Jennifer Lopez, Alex Rodriguez, Brad Pitt, Selena Gomez, Karlie Kloss and many more showed their support for Biden over social media. Music icon Cher even hosted and performed at a few early voting events in Las Vegas.

If you missed if, Harry indirectly hinted at when fans might next see the English music star perform live on stage. Last week, Stevie Nicks, who is pals with Harry Styles, recently recalled a conversation they had back in February about when they may perform live again. 

 

“He said to me, ‘I don’t think we will walk onstage again, Stevie, until the end of 2021, if then.’ And I’m going, ‘Oh, my God, this very, very young man is telling me this sage idea he has in his head.’ It was that phone call between a really fantastic artist in his twenties and me, in my seventies, going, ‘We as a music community of entertainers are screwed. Our lives as we know it is over,’” Stevie recalled to Rolling Stone.

 

ALSO READ: Brad Pitt bats for Joe Biden as President in the latest campaign ad: A President for all Americans

