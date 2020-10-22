  1. Home
Harry Styles enjoys a meal with Florence Pugh while his One Direction bandmate Liam Payne decodes Golden

A fan spotted Harry Styles bonding with his Don't Worry Darling co-star Florence Pugh. As the photo went viral, his One Direction bandmate Liam Payne streamed Styles' Golden and gave his verdict.
Just last month, it was reported that Harry Styles has been roped in for Don't Worry Darling. The movie marked the singer-actor's first acting project since the acclaimed Christopher Nolan directorial Dunkirk. The movie also stars Florence Pugh and Chris Pine, with Olivia Wilde directing the venture. Before we could see the singer make his way to the sets, he was spotted bonding with his co-star Florence Pugh. The Black Widow star and the former One Direction singer were spotted in Los Angeles. 

Styles and Pugh were spotted at a restaurant, deep into a conversation when the fan snapped the duo. A Styles fan account shared a picture of their rendezvous on Twitter. It is not clear how recent the photo is. Check it out here. While Styles is busy with his acting gig, his former One Direction bandmate Liam Payne revealed he was streaming Styles' song Golden. The singer streamed the song during his recent Instagram Live and joked that the song is about him. 

"I mean, my eyes are kind of golden. Do you reckon this one's about me?" Payne said, cracking up the fandom. The singer gives fans a better look at his eyes and adds, "They're golden." It could be about me, we just don't know it yet," he continued. Sharing his verdict of the song, Payne said, "This is nice, it's like a chill... it doesn't go too 'rah.' Cool. 10/10. I like it a lot."

