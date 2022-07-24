Is Harry Styles' Eros returning to MCU after Eternals? Here's what Kevin Feige has to say

With Marvel revealing details regarding its phase 5 and 6 films at Comic-Con 2022, fans have been excited to see which of their favourite characters return to the MCU in the upcoming projects. Ever since Harry Styles made a cameo in Eternals as Eros, netizens have wondered about his future in the MCU and whether the singer will be seen in any of the upcoming projects.

During his Comic-Con attendance, Kevin Feige was asked about the same and while speaking to Josh Horowitz for MTV News, he said, "The adventures of Eros and Pip is something that is very exciting for us. You're talking about Ghost Rider, we've got Blade, we've got Doctor Strange with the supernatural angles, we've got the street level with our announcement of Daredevil and of course, Spider-Man, and cosmic, and that's where our friends Eros and Pip live."

The Marvel Boss seemed to hint that Styles is very much expected to return but did not confirm in which project. Considering Eros hails from the "cosmic" there have been speculations that he could be seen in Guardians of the Galaxy Volume 3 or the newly announced Avengers: The Kang Dynasty which is among Marvel's sixth phase films alongside Avengers: Secret Wars.

Harry Styles has already been busy with several acting projects which are now up for release as he will be seen in upcoming projects such as Olivia Wilde's Don't Worry Darling and My Policeman alongside Emma Corrin. In the meantime, the singer has been busy with his Love on Tour.

