Harry Styles' Fan Shares Heartwarming Update 1 Year After He Gender Revealed Her Child At His Concert

It was last year when a fan got her child’s gender revealed by Harry Styles when he was performing in London. When he spotted the fans he asked her if she wanted to do this in front of that huge crowd and when he got the nod, he asked the people to make some noise for the mother and exclaimed, "We’re having a girl Wembley!" And, now, the fan has shared an update one year after that joyful moment.

Harry Styles fan celebrates one-year update after gender reveal at 2023 concert

A year has passed since Harry Styles brought joy to a fan by announcing the gender of her baby during his Love On Tour concert at Wembley Stadium. Recently, the fan shared a touching update on social media, marking a full year of motherhood with her daughter.

Cicely, the devoted fan, shared a side-by-side photo on X (formerly Twitter), juxtaposing a video of Styles revealing the baby's gender with a recent picture of herself holding her daughter. The caption simply stated: "1 year difference."

Such interactions were not uncommon for Styles during his Love On Tour concerts. From September 2021 to July 2023, the Grammy-winning artist frequently engaged with fans to help them make significant life announcements.

Harry Styles created a heartwarming moment, helping a fan come out to mom at a concert

In 2018, an 18-year-old fan named Grace sought Harry Styles' help to reveal her true self to her mother, who was staying in a nearby hotel. For many young people, coming out to their parents remains a challenging task, even in today's more accepting and inclusive society.

Grace attended Harry Styles' concert, marking the final performance of his first headlining tour, and carried a sign that caught his eye. The front of the sign read, "I traveled 2,846 miles to be here tonight. I'm grateful for ten amazing shows,” as she shared in a social media post.

The real attention-grabber, however, was the message on the back of her sign, which read that she was going to come out to her parents because of him. Prior to the concert, Grace had tweeted a photo of her sign, expressing hope that Harry might notice it, though she had no specific expectations.

During the concert, Harry noticed the sign, read it aloud, and asked Grace where her mother was and what her name was, according to footage shared by Grace and other fans. Grace responded that her mother, Tina, was at a nearby hotel. Harry then asked the audience to quiet down so he could record a message for Tina, shouting, "Tina, she's gay!"

Grace later shared on social media that she had shown the video to her parents as soon as she returned to her hotel room. Her mother, Tina, had responded by saying that she does love her, and she can be whoever she wants to be, leaving Grace "overjoyed."

In another post, Grace expressed her gratitude to Harry Styles, saying, she is so grateful that he has created a space where she feels comfortable being herself. His unwavering support of the LGBTQ+ community has enabled her to feel comfortable and embrace who she is. “I will always love you,” Grace said.

