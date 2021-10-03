Harry Styles finally confirms the meaning behind his song Watermelon Sugar; FIND OUT what it is

Harry Styles has now officially confirmed the meaning behind his Watermelon Sugar and well, it's exactly what you think. The singer during his recent Love On Tour concert, spoke about what the song is about as he confirmed its NSFW meaning. The singer had previously remained coy about what the song conveys and finally spoke about it during his recent performance.

Styles who has been making some amazing mid-concert conversations with his fans, this time spoke about what Watermelon Sugar truly stands for. In a clip captured by a fan who attended the concert, before performing the track, the singer can be seen talking to his fans as he clarifies the song's meaning.

Harry says, "This song is about…It doesn’t really matter what it’s about." Then further adding on, "It’s about, uh…the sweetness…of life." After crooning a line or two, Styles interrupts again and says, "It’s also about the female orgasm, but that’s totally different….It’s not really relevant" as seen in the video.

Styles' Watermelon Sugar track became a major success after its release in 2019. The song remains special for the singer also since it bagged him his first-ever Grammy Award for Best Pop Solo Performance for the song.

The 27-year-old singer has been on his US tour currently after it was delayed amid the pandemic last year. Harry's fans have been taking to social media to share adorable moments from his concerts including his fun interactions with them. From dishing out dating advice to helping a fan make their gender reveal at his concert, the singer has been giving fans several reasons to love him even more.

