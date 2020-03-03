Harry Styles FINALLY reacts to Taylor Swift writing songs on him: It's flattering

Harry Styles has nothing but kind things to say about his ex-girlfriend Taylor Swift and all the songs she wrote about him post breakup. Here’s what he had to say.

Taylor Swift never shies away from baring her soul in her songs that are usually about her relationship and ex-boyfriends, and Harry Styles had featured in that list. Harry and Taylor dated from 2012 to early 2013 and after their breakup, she ended up making songs about him, including 'Trouble', ‘Out of the Woods’ and ‘Style’. During his latest appearance on Howard Stern's Sirius XM radio show, the 26-year-old singer finally reflected on the song she wrote about him and he had nothing but kind things to say about his ex and her songs.

Harry finds it flattering when other artists write songs about him. The singer said it is flattering to know that a person spent time writing those lyrics. Speaking about Taylor, the singer said she is a great songwriter and the songs she wrote about him are really good. While this might be the first time he candidly reacted to the songs, in 2017, he wrote a whole track Two Ghosts which is believed to be a direct response to Taylor’s song ‘Style.’

Check out the music video of Taylor Swift's Style here:

In 2017, during his interview with Rolling Stone, Harry spoke about his relationship with Taylor and her song about him. He said he wasn’t certain if the songs were, in fact, about him. Even back then, the singer praised Taylor and said her songs are everywhere he goes. He even went on to defend the singer, who is constantly scrutinised for writing songs about her exes and mentioned that, like everyone else, he too writes from his personal experiences. ALSO READ: VIDEO: Harry Styles dancing & giving words of wisdom to fan in a nightclub is the best thing on Internet TODAY

