Harry Styles flaunts his impressive skills as he joins the circus in new video Daylight

Harry Styles has been in the news recently, whether that be for his acting powers or the success of his music career. The singer has seen the highest highs since last year when he released his album titled, Harry's House. Now more than a year of the album coming out, we have a music video for Daylight. Styles show some incredible skills for the new music video.

Harry Styles joins the circus for his new music video Daylight

On Wednesday, July 19, the Grammy winner unveiled the latest music video for the song Daylight, from his highly-praised third studio album, Harry's House. At the beginning of the video, the singer is seen coming down a comically tall ladder, followed by some impressive dart dodging skills aka standing still. Throughout the almost three minutes video, Styles is seen juggling, one-wheel cycling, horse riding, flying in a bird suit, and getting thrown out of a large cannonball.

The video already gained a million views in just a span of 2 hours of it being released on YouTube, with 300K likes, and 13K comments to go with it. Fans were elated in the comments thanking the As It Was singer for the video, showing their support, love, and admiration.

Harry Styles's Daylight is from his massively successful album Harry's House

Daylight marks the fifth music video released from Harry's House. The most recent, Satellite, premiered in May, featuring a Wall-E-like robot cleaning a venue where Styles performs. Other singles from Harry's House with music videos include As It Was, Late Night Talking, and Music For a Sushi Restaurant."

Celebrating its one-year anniversary in May, Harry's House was one of the top albums of the previous year. At the 2023 Grammy Awards in February, Styles won Album of the Year for the first time, the biggest award of the night. Additionally, Harry's House also won the Grammy for Best Pop Vocal Album.

He won over some strong contenders like Beyoncé and Lizzo who were nominated in the same category. Expressing humility during his acceptance speech, the singer emphasized the inspiration he drew from fellow artists in the category. With a total of 9 nominations since going solo, Harry has now earned 3 Grammys.

Meanwhile, Styles has been on tour since 2021, performing all over the world. Called, Love on Tour, it is slated to end this month, after running for almost 1.5 years worldwide.

