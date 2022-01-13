Harry Styles, Gemma Chan and Richard Madden's BTS pics from Eternals are priceless; See

Gemma Chan has recently shared some unseen photos from Eternals filming, and it includes everybody's favourite characters aka Eros and Ikaris. Harry Styles and Richard Madden are featured in Gemma Chan's pictures and fans can't get enough of their adorable friendship.

Taking to her social media platform, the actress promoted the movie's release on Disney+ Hotstar and shared some funny pictures with the cast and the crew. In the pictures, fans would also notice Harry's full superhero suit as Eros. Gemma shared selfies with Madden, and Styles and posed in the most adorable way ever! Fans took to the comments section to appreciate the friendship and lauded the three actors for their performances in the movie. "You're my saviour," one fan wrote. Another Instagram user commented, "TRUE ICONS."

Ever since Eternals was released in the theatres, Marvel fans were willing to know Harry's involvement with the movie. Many fans even speculated that he would have a much bigger part to play if the movie comes up with a sequel. While that hasn't been confirmed yet, we can already see that the Dunkirk actor spent great times with the cast while shooting for the movie.

You can take a look at Gemma Chan's post below:

The Chloé Zhao movie starred Angelina Jolie as Thena, Richard Madden as Ikaris, Kit Harington as Black Knight, Gemma Chan as Sersi, Salma Hayek as Ajak, Don Lee as Gilgamesh, Kumail Nanjiani as Kingo, Barry Keoghan as Druig, Lauren Ridloff as Makkari, and Harry Styles as Eros.

ALSO READ: Eternals Review: Chloé Zhao & Marvel Studios' unconventional allegiance leaves you in a conundrum