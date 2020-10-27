Harry Styles Golden MV: Singer takes a stylish Italian vacation on behalf of everyone this year

Almost a year after the audio was released, Harry Styles dropped the music video of Golden. The video of the song, from the album Fine Line, has been shot in Italy.

Only Harry Styles can emerge from a lockdown looking like a snacc to take a trip around Italy and shoot a music video for a song that released almost a year ago. A few weeks ago, videos of Styles chasing a car with a camera fixed to it emerged online. Fans were quick to guess that the singer was out shooting for his song Golden. Turns out, they were bang on. The international singer dropped the music video of the song from his latest album Fine Line.

The music video, shot in the picturesque locations of Italy, sees Styles running through a tunnel, driving high-end cars and visiting some breathtaking locations that were part of our vacation plans this year. While we couldn't live the dream, we are glad that Styles summed it up in a video for us. If the locations weren't awe-worthy enough, he made sure his style was on point. The singer presented some wardrobe essentials in form of crochet driving gloves, buttoned-down shirt with a pair of shorts and even stepped out shirtless, sporting just a pair of shorts and dives into a lake. To top it off, the video watched the curtain fall with a focus on Styles' silver and golden manicure.

Check out Harry Styles' Golden Music Video below:

What did you think of the music video? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

The music video released around the same time as American Music Awards announced that Styles' album Fine Line has been nominated for Favorite Album -- Pop/Rock. Check out the complete nomination here: American Music Awards 2020 Nominations: The Weeknd, Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber receive many nods; BTS bags 2

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :YouTube

Share your comment ×