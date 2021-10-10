Harry Styles has HEARTWARMING reaction to fan who suggested missing therapy to catch his show

Harry Styles who is currently on the road for his Love On Tour, is travelling and performing throughout American states. Naturally, the British singer’s fans don’t want to lose an opportunity to see him perform live and are readily available to leave their personal commitments behind. One such fan of Harry’s took to Twitter recently and wrote: “I guess therapy can wait...HS2 and tour can’t.”

To which Harry promptly responded and wrote: “Go to therapy, it’s important. I’ll wait for you #WorldMentalHealth.” Harry’s response warmed the heart of the fan and many others for promoting mental health awareness and being so sweet about it!!

While on tour, Harry has been having a lot of interactions with fans in the audience. Just recently, the star stopped mid-concert to share some dating advice for a special fan who asked if she should “text him (the guy she was seeing).” Styles cheekily responded with theatrics: "Any sort of games, trash! Trash! Trash! Not for you!” The British singer then continued his epiphany and quipped: “I have a question: Is he nice to you? In my opinion, if you should, this isn’t even a question. If you’re wondering if we’re playing games; if you’re wondering, ‘should I text him? Should I not text him? ... Can’t text him too soon. And now I’m thinking about double-texting, that’s a whole risky business.’ ... It’s a whole thing. My personal opinion is that if there’s any sort of games, trash! Trash! Trash! Not for you!” Harry said.

