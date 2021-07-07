Harry Styles has reportedly brought out the 'giddy side' of Olivia Wilde in their relationship

Olivia Wilde and Harry Styles were recently spotted packing on the PDA during Italian vacay and as per a US Weekly source, the duo is extremely happy together.

Olivia Wilde and Harry Styles recently made the headlines for their PDA-filled photos during their Italy vacay. The duo was seen enjoying some quality time on a yacht and fans of the couple have been finding these pictures to be the only confirmation they needed when it comes to Styles and Wilde's relationship. According to US Weekly, the chemistry between the duo is "off the charts" revealed a source close to them.

The US Weekly source further also mentioned how happy Olivia is in this relationship and mentioned that she is "really smitten" by Harry. Revealing more details about their relationship, the source informed, "He makes her really happy. It’s like he’s brought out this giddy side of her."

Harry and Olivia are reportedly not worried about hiding their relationship and that's the thing that works for them revealed the source. Considering the duo's recent Tuscany vacation, it does seem like Olivia and Harry aren't trying to stay away from the paparazzi. Although, the couple hasn't made any official statements about their relationship as of yet.

Harry and Olivia met on the sets of her directorial film Don't Worry Darling which stars the One Direction singer. It was revealed by a US Weekly source that the two instantly hit it off on the sets of the film and it was a matter of time until they got together. The duo first sparked rumours after they made an appearance together at one of Style's close friend's weddings.

Wilde recently called it quits with Jason Sudeikis after nine years of togetherness. The two share two kids together, son Otis and a daughter Daisy. While Wilde and Sudeikis have split, the duo continues to co-parent their kids.

