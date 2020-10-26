Harry Styles heads into a new direction as singer invests in Manchester's 23,500 capacity live music arena

Harry Styles has invested in a state-of-the-art live music arena in Manchester. The singer will be "actively involved" in the development of the venue.

There is no one direction for Harry Styles! The British celebrity began his career as a singer before he put one foot in acting. Now, it has been reported that the former One Direction member is investing a portion of his fortune in a new live music arena in Manchester. According to Mail Online, the singer is associating his name with the Co-op Live venue which is scheduled to open in 2023. The permission for the planning was granted in September.

The UK publication reports that the venue has the capacity of 23,500 and it will be built by Oak View Group (OVG). The management has revealed that Styles will be "actively involved" in the development of the venue. Speaking about his involvement in the project, Styles said he is happy to be associated with the development and was drawn to the project due to different aspects. This includes the "opportunities it brings, to the contribution it will make to the city, and, most importantly, that it will allow even more live music to thrive in Manchester," he said. The project costs about £350 million. It will reportedly create about 3,500 jobs during construction. Once the project is open, it will generate 1,000 jobs, as per the organisers.

As for Styles' contribution, an announcement reported by Variety said that the singer will help the team deliver "world-leading experiences at Co-op Live, with a particular focus on fans, unique premium and hospitality areas, and artist spaces.” While we are eager to know Styles' insights into making the arena and hope to watch him perform at the venue someday, the singer currently bagged a nomination at the American Music Awards 2020. The singer has been nominated for Favorite Album -- Pop/Rock for his album Fine Line.

