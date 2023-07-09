Harry Styles hit in the eye by object during concert; Singer becomes victim of onstage attack

Harry Styles was seemingly struck in the eye by an unknown object during his concert in Vienna, adding to a disturbing trend of performers facing onstage attacks. A video shared by Pop Crave captures the moment Styles winces in pain and holds his head after being hit in the face by a small object. This incident follows a similar incident in November when a fan threw Skittles at him, hitting him in the eye during a Los Angeles concert.

Harry Styles victim of reckless fan behavior

Harry Styles joins the growing list of artists who have recently been targeted by reckless and unhinged behavior from fans during their concerts. Bebe Rexha required stitches after a concertgoer threw a phone at her, intentionally aiming to hit her. The individual responsible, Nicolas Malvagna, admitted to the Manhattan District Attorney's office that he had intended it as a humorous act. Ava Max was slapped in the face by an attendee who rushed to the stage during one of her shows in Los Angeles. Pink had ashes thrown at her, believed to be someone's mother's ashes, and Kelsea Ballerini was hit in the eye by a thrown bracelet, Lil Nas X was also hit by a sexual object at one of his concerts.

Artists speak out against onstage attacks

Growing concerned about this trend, some artists have taken a stand and called for an end to such behavior. Adele, during her Las Vegas residency show, addressed the lack of show etiquette and the act of throwing objects onstage. She emphatically stated that she would not tolerate it and warned against anyone attempting to throw something at her.

Harry Styles' experience of being hit in the eye by an object during his concert highlights the pressing issue of fan behavior and safety at live performances. The incidents involving various artists, including Styles, Bebe Rexha, Ava Max, Pink, and Kelsea Ballerini, have raised concerns about the need for increased security measures and a collective effort to promote respect and responsible behavior among concertgoers.

