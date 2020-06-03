Harry Styles joins George Floyd death protests in LA and donates post bail funds to the organisers

Former One Direction singer Harry Styles reveals he is donating post bail funds to arrested organizers for George Floyd's death protests.

Harry Styles is one of the many celebrities who are standing in support of George Floyd. After a video of the 59-year-old former football player being harassed by four policemen wherein one of them kneeled down on his neck until he lost his breath, circulated on the internet, protests are raging across the US. The incident has given a spark to the Black Lives Matter movement with major parts of the US seeing massive protests every day.

Taking to his Twitter handle on Sunday, Harry Styles extended his support to the arrested protest organizers and revealed that he is donating post bail funds to them as he opposes George Floyd's death at the hands of four policemen in Minneapolis on May 25. He supported the Black Lives Matter movement and urged his fans to 'educate' themselves on police brutality and racism. Not only did he show his support but he also joined the protests in LA.

The former One Direction singer highlighted his privileges of being white and wrote, "I do things every day without fear, because I am privileged, and I am privileged every day because I am white. Being not racist is not enough, we must be anti racist. Social change is enacted when a society mobilizes. I stand in solidarity with all of that protesting. I’m donating to help post bail for arrested organizers. Look inwards, educate yourself and others." He concluded writing, "'LISTEN, READ, SHARE, DONATE, and VOTE. ENOUGH IS ENOUGH. BLACK LIVES MATTER."

