Harry Styles jokes he went to Venice 'to spit on Chris Pine' after Don't Worry Darling premiere's viral video

Harry Styles and Chris Pine recently became trending topics on social media following their recent appearance at the Venice Film Festival for the premiere of their film, Don't Worry Darling. A viral video from the film's screening claimed that Harry spat on Chris while taking a seat beside the actor and netizens began trending it as "spitgate."

While Chris Pine's reps released a statement following the event calling the claims ridiculous, Harry Styles also recently reacted to the same during one of his live performances. At his recent performance in Madison Square Garden on Wednesday night, Styles joked about the viral video footage that got the internet talking from Don't Worry Darling's Venice Film Festival premiere and said, " he went "very quickly to Venice to spit on Chris Pine", as reported by People after it appeared in fan videos.