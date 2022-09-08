Harry Styles jokes he went to Venice 'to spit on Chris Pine' after Don't Worry Darling premiere's viral video
Harry Styles joked about the Chris Pine viral video during his MSG concert on Wednesday.
Harry Styles and Chris Pine recently became trending topics on social media following their recent appearance at the Venice Film Festival for the premiere of their film, Don't Worry Darling. A viral video from the film's screening claimed that Harry spat on Chris while taking a seat beside the actor and netizens began trending it as "spitgate."
While Chris Pine's reps released a statement following the event calling the claims ridiculous, Harry Styles also recently reacted to the same during one of his live performances. At his recent performance in Madison Square Garden on Wednesday night, Styles joked about the viral video footage that got the internet talking from Don't Worry Darling's Venice Film Festival premiere and said, " he went "very quickly to Venice to spit on Chris Pine", as reported by People after it appeared in fan videos.
As for Pine, the actor's reps released a statement that said, "This is a ridiculous story, a complete fabrication and the result of an odd online illusion that is clearly deceiving and allows for foolish speculation."
The Don't Worry Darling premiere at the Venice Film Festival was full of controversies and drama given the ongoing feud between lead star Florence Pugh and director Olivia Wilde. While Pugh arrived in Venice for the screening, she did not attend the film's press conference and neither was she seen interacting with Wilde or Styles at the film's premiere. Florence and Olivia reportedly had a fallout over the pay disparity between her and Styles while working on the film.
ALSO READ: POLL: Do you think the drama surrounding Don't Worry Darling will affect the success of Harry Styles' movie?