Harry Styles laughs off 'unfortunate' incident as he gets hit with a bottle during Chicago concert

The As It Was singer was in the middle of his performance Friday night at the United Center when a bottle was randomly thrown at Styles' direction. Videos from the concert that have made it to Twitter showcase the singer getting hit on his crotch as the bottle hits him on the stage. While one would have expected Harry to lose his temper over the incident, the singer calmly reacted to the same and even laughed it off.

In the videos that have been doing the rounds on social media, Harry can be heard saying, "Well, that's unfortunate" as he looks down at where the bottle hit him. Styles then shakes his legs and pumps himself up as he says, "OK, shake it off" while the crowd cheers him on. Without letting the bottle incident get in the way, the singer then resumed his interaction with the crowd, asking them if they're from Chicago or a resident of Chicago.

Harry shows support for women of Iran

At his Chicago concert, Harry also showed support for the women of Iran who have been fighting for their rights following the tragic death of Masha Amini by the country's moral policing unit. The singer was seen holding up a bright yellow sign that read, "Stand with the women of Iran" and the hashtag Masha Amini as he stood in support of the brave women who have been protesting. Amini, 22, was killed by Iran's morality police on September 16 for improperly wearing her hijab, a violation of the country's strict dress codes for women in public.

Apart from his ongoing Love On Tour, Harry has also been busy with his film projects and after the release of Don't Worry Darling, the actor is now gearing up for his second release, My Policeman alongside Emma Corrin and David Dawson. The film releases on Prime Video on November 4.

