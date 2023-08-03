Harry Styles leaves fans speechless as he walks in style around Italy

Harry Styles was recently photographed running around in the streets of Italy in pink shorts along with his personal trainer, Brad Gould. At the same time, the Watermelon Sugar singer was spotted by two fans while they were hanging out. The fans experienced a mix of shock and surprise when they realized it was none other than pop icon Harry Styles.

Harry Styles makes jaws drop as he gets spotted in Italy

On Thursday, the former One Direction member was out running with his personal trainer, Brad Gould, in Bagnoregio, Italy, when he passed by two admirers whose jaws actually dropped when they realized it was him.

When Styles passed by them in neon pink shorts, a navy long-sleeve shirt, and a baseball cap, the fans were seated at a restaurant. Meanwhile, Styles was followed by Brad Gould, a strength and conditioning coach who has assisted Styles in staying in shape on his tours. Styles is claimed to possess a property in the Civita di Bagnoregio area, a little semi-abandoned village accessible only on foot via a pedestrian bridge in Italy.

On Friday, the As It Was singer was also photographed in Bolsena, Italy, where he was seen relaxing on a yacht with his friends James Corden and Jacquelyn Jablonski, a Victoria's Secret model.

In one of the images obtained by Page Six of the New York Post, Styles could be seen topless and donning short green shorts with a leg tattoo that appears to spell out Olivia. Many fans online speculated that the tattoo was devoted to Styles' ex-girlfriend, director-actress Olivia Wilde.

The Don't Worry Darling director and As It Was singer first met on the set of their film in September 2020, and they first appeared as a pair in January 2021, when they attended a wedding together. Their romance followed Wilde's long-term partnership with Jason Sudeikis, with whom she has two children.

Although Styles and Wilde split up amicably in November 2022, Styles' social media fan accounts speculated that the Grammy winner may have gotten the Olivia tattoo while he and Wilde were still together. A Twitter user also uploaded photographs of Styles filming his recently released Daylight music video in May 2022, when the Olivia tattoo on his leg poked out from under his shorts.

