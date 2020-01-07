Harry Styles leaves a JAW DROPPING tip after dinning with Adele at a Caribbean restaurant

Harry Styles is on a Caribbean vacation with Adele and James Cordon. The singers, along with the late night show host, were dining at a local restaurant where they left a humongous tip.

Harry Styles has a heart of gold and this piece of information is merely a proof of it. The former One Direction started off his New Year with Adele by his side. The two singers were spotted vacationing in the beaches of Anguilla, an island in the Caribbean. The singers caused a roar on social media, sparking dating rumours, when they were spotted having fun together. If that wasn't enough, fans of the Watermelon Sugar singer would be impressed to learn that the singer left a huge tip following a meal during his vacation.

The 25-year-old singer stepped out with Adele and their friend James Cordon, who joined the duo during the trip, to eat at Caribbean Fishmarket, few feet away from the Ritz Carlton. The trio posted no pictures from their vacation but a waiter from the restaurant the trio dined revealed that Harry left a massive tip. The trio ate a meal worth $472. When he returned, he found that Harry left behind a $2020 tip, which is 400 per cent of the final bill.

The waiter, who goes by the name of Yahya on Instagram, couldn't stop himself from sharing the picture of the bill and gush over the singer. "Big ups to @harrystyles for taking care of Mr Big Life!" he wrote. "When Harry Styles and Adele give your friend a nice 2020 New Years tip," his friend wrote.

Check out the picture below:

Meanwhile, Adele has been in the news for a jaw-dropping transformation. The Rolling In The Deep singer was spotted wearing a polka-dot dress and posing with a few fans during her vacation. The picture went viral and left fans worried. Read all about it here: Harry Styles & Adele spark dating rumours with Anguilla vacay but her 'skinny' leaves tongues wagging

