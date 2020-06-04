Harry Styles leaves a One Direction fan emotional after he kneels at a protest during Black Lives Matter march

Harry Styles was spotted at a Black Lives Matter march in Los Angeles. A One Direction fan documented her emotions of seeing her idol support her.

Former One Direction singer Harry Styles recently stepped out to participate in a Black Lives Matter march in Los Angeles. Numerous videos and photos showed the Watermelon Sugar singer stepped out wearing a bandana, a black full arm jacket and a pair of white pants along with gloves keeping the COVID-19 outbreak in mind. While the visuals gave fans a glimpse at his support towards the movement, a fan of the singer happened to march alongside the international pop star.

A Twitter user, who goes by the handle @d0peangela, revealed it was emotional to watch someone she admired for years to come forward and show his support. "hi i just marched at a black lives matter march next to harry styles," she announced before she gushed about Styles. She spoke about supporting Styles and One Direction for eight years.

While she penned her experience of attending concerts that saw "predominantly white crowds," leaving her feek "uncomfortable at every show because i hated the feeling of being “white washed” and seeing no other black fans around," she added that watching Styles come out and support made her feel "validated."

"i feel f**king VALIDATED!!!! i feel like he’s learning and doing his part to do better. i watched this man chant with us and kneel with us and most of you do not know how much it fucking means to be black and see this from the person you’ve been supporting for years!!!!!" she tweeted.

i’ve spent 8 years of my life supporting 1d/harry and for the past 8 years i have attended predominantly white crowds, and felt uneasy and uncomfortable at every show because i hated the feeling of being “white washed” and seeing no other black fans around. + — angela (@d0peangela) June 2, 2020

and most of y’all are right! we shouldn’t praise white people for doing the bare minimum and for simply: not being racist. but to see people like ariana and halsey be out here and to fucking have the universe shine its light UPON ME TO BE NEXT TO ONE OF MY FAVORITE PEOPLE ? + — angela (@d0peangela) June 2, 2020

so stop talkin ya shit and attend a protest near u ! and i did get the chance to briefly thank him for being there. and no i wasn’t fucking following him or being fuckin wack i was at a PROTEST. A PROTEST THAT DIRECTLY AFFECTS ME AND IS SO IMPORTANT TO ME. + — angela (@d0peangela) June 2, 2020

Another fan supported the singer and wrote, "I don't care what the Harry Style fandom say, I just want to show homie out here being respectful, handing out water, and giving words of encouragement. This was taken hours ago and he left safely."

Styles wasn't the only One Direction member who stepped out to show his support towards the movement. Niall Horan and Liam Payne also stepped out to participate in protests. Zayn Malik has been voicing his support on social media. Read all about it here: Zayn Malik REACTS to George Floyd Killing: 'Saddened' former One Direction singer says 'can not stay silent'

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×