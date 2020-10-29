  1. Home
Harry Styles leaves a sweet note for a fan post her dad helps 1D alum with his car: Sorry we missed each other

Harry Styles’ car recently broke down in front of a fan’s house and the singer graciously left a sweet note for the fan after her dad helped Styles out. The music icon even fed the fan’s fish!
October 29, 2020
One Harry Styles fan got a sweet and big surprise this week! According to Twitter user canyonmoonblue, after the 26-year-old musician’s car broke down, the lucky fan’s dad let Harry hang out in the house while waiting for a tow, and while he was there, found out that the daughter was a huge fan of his.

 

“Harry’s car broke down so a fans dad let him in his house and while they waited harry fed their fish and left notes for the fan and for that reason your honour, he is the only man to ever exist,” the user shared with her fellow Harry fans, along with a picture of Harry in the other fan’s room.

In an additional tweet, canyonmoonblu also revealed that Harry left an autograph for the other fan too. “Sending you all my love. Sorry we missed each other,” the note from Harry read. “Until next time…” As soon as the tweet went live, fans all-over reacted to the situation and are now promising to keep their rooms clean, just in case.

 

“I will always keep my room clean now in case Mr Harry styles wants to come in and feed my fish,” one wrote. Another added, “Not me cleaning my room every day now in the off chance that Harry’s car breaks down and he comes into my house.”

 

ALSO READ: Harry Styles endorses Joe Biden on Twitter; Says ‘If I could vote in America, I’d vote with kindness’

