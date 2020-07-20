Harry Styles, Liam Payne, Louis Tomlinson, Niall Horan or Zayn Malik; Favourite One Direction member? VOTE NOW

One Direction will always be one of the biggest boybands that the world has ever witnessed and adored but between Harry Styles, Liam Payne, Louis Tomlinson, Niall Horan and Zayn Malik, who is your personal bias? Vote and comment below your favourite 1D member.

It's hard to believe that on July 23, One Direction will be completing a decade since their surprise formation on The X Factor. While the boyband was active for only five years, the remaining few years have seen Directioner's loyalty being put to the test. The fandom keeps the 1D love alive, after all this time, while the members don't forget their roots either. Even if it means celebrating their anniversary with tweets to fans or having mini-reunions between two members.

Each member had a unique quality that set them apart from each other while also adding up to form an eclectic collective, which came to be known as One Direction. Harry Styles, who is the youngest of the members was always a charming gentleman with a rockstar voice that fans just couldn't get enough of. One the other hand, Liam Payne's down-to-earth personality and constant caring for the fandom made him a beloved member. We then have Louis 'The Tommo' Tomlinson, who is the oldest member but his childlike antics were always treasured.

Then we have Directioner's favourite Irishman, Niall Horan, whose vibrant personality was infectious as fans fell in love with his million-dollar smile. We can't speak about 1D without Zayn Malik and though the 27-year-old singer has cut ties with the boyband, fans still adored his shy persona, which was the complete opposite of his gifted voice.

This begs the question; Who is your favourite One Direction member? Vote below and even let us know your pick in the comments section below.

